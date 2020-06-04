Pakistani students join Black Lives Matter protests in UK

People carrying 'Balck Lives Matter' placards in protest against racial discrimination and George Floyd's death. — Photo by author

LONDON: Pakistani students in the UK on Thursday participated in the anti-racism protests against the killing of African American George Floyd who was murdered by Minneapolis police officers a few days ago.

The black lives matter protests have also expanded to the UK and London’s famous Trafalgar Square and Westminster spots have seen protests on and off ever since the issue of police brutality has sprung up.

Thousands of Britons, including Pakistani students, gathered today to call for racial equality and a more egalitarian system.

Speaking to The News, Ameer Hamza Malik, the International Student Officer at City, University of London said: "BLM protests had become essential. Not only are they raising a voice for the black people but also busting hypocrisy of the state towards its ethnic minorities and its belief in the principles of democracy.

"As a representative of international students and diversity, I stand with all of those protesting and hope that the perpetrators are held liable."

The Student Union at the City University including the City University Pakistan Society, have issued a joint statement in support of the movement.

The statement reads: "City, University of London Students’ Union stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the incredible activists who are currently protesting across the world in the fight against police brutality, racial inequality, and racism.

"We are witnessing a phenomenal response to the murder and brutalisation of black people across the world, and the recent killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police force in Minneapolis, Minnesota has called thousands of people from all walks of life onto the streets to exercise their freedoms to resist and protest. Police brutality and state sanctioned violence have battered our communities for far too long," it added.

"It’s very disheartening and sad to see how people of colour are subject to racial oppression and risk their basic human rights being violated just for expressing themselves as who they are, Ibrahim Nayyar, a City student said.

“I strongly stand for all the minorities being oppressed and I would encourage everyone to voice their beliefs on a platform and stand together with the oppressed."

Students at the School of African and Oriental Studies (SOAS) also raised their voice against racial inequality and police brutality.

A SOAS student, Samad Rahim said: "Never in the history of mankind has a blackout been something good. Blackout Tuesday was trending above black lives matter. And what did blackout Tuesday do? Fill your profiles with blacked-out pictures while suppressing real information about the protests and the movement."

"I definitely support the cause and feel that ethnic minorities have been subject to police brutality for too long. We need to change."

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, another Pakistani student in the UK said that he was playing a major role in organising the protests.

"I have [made] Pakistanis, Indians, and Bengalis to join their hands in this protest. This is the time for all ethnic minorities to stand with their black brothers and tell the world that we will not accept unequal treatment."