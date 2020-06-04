Death toll from dust storm rises to six in Karachi

Photo: File

KARACHI: At least six people have been killed in the metropolis after dust storms ripped through the city on Wednesday.

The Met Department has issued another advisory for Karachi warning that storms could hit the port city again today. Sources told Geo News, that authorities have issued an alert for Rangers and the police following the advisory by the Met Office.

On Wednesday, a woman along with five others was killed and more than 15 were injured as a heavy dust storm wreaked havoc in the metropolis.

Officials further said that structural damages led to the deaths of four people and injured several others, including children, who were all rushed to hospitals.

Among the areas most impacted were Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and University Road. Strong winds also blew in North Karachi, Saddar and adjoining areas. The gusty winds also broke the windows of multiple houses in North Karachi, according to Geo News.

In Janjal Goth on Super Highway, the roofs of numerous shops caved in.

According to the meteorological department, Western disturbances are passing through the country with thunderstorms with lightning also expected in the city's northern areas.

Officials added that the dust storm last night had a speed between 54 and 74 kilometres/hour, adding that visibility had reduced to one kilometre, whereas typically it is between five and six kilometres.

The sudden change in weather pattern brought with it power outages in various neighbourhoods, including Saddar, Lyari, Malir, New Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Korangi.

The met department also experienced a power outage.

Furthermore, traffic jams occurred on the city's main arteries. According to traffic police, Sharah-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, and University Road, all experienced great volumes of vehicular traffic.

The storms also resulted in heavy traffic in Saddar, M A Jinnah Road and Hassan Square.