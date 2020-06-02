Pakistan's coastal areas under no threat from cyclone in Arabian sea: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological department (Met) on Tuesday has issued second warning for cyclone developed in east Arabian sea as the depression in the southeastern region of the sea has intensified.



Maintaining that none of Pakistan coastal areas is under threat from this system, the department has issued directives for fishermen to to remain alert and not to venture in deep sea during this period.

"The deep depression is at a distance of about 1500 km south east of Karachi," the department notified.

Maintaining that none of Pakistan coastal areas is under threat from this system, the department has issued directives for fishermen to to remain alert and not to venture in deep sea during this period.

Last week, the Meteorological Department had predicted rainfall and dust storms across the country from Thursday, May 27, till Tuesday, June 2.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the department said there will be rains in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir, whereas showers were expected in some places of Sindh and East Balochistan.

"With intermittent rainfall, thunderstorm and blowing winds, other parts of the country to witness the downpours include Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi , Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab and Mandi Bahauddin," the press release said.