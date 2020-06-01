Lady Gaga has a special message for young people

Pop star Lady Gaga wants young people to feel 'beautiful' without needing to 'be perfect in any type of physical way'.

The singer doesn't believe she found fame because she's 'pretty', and encouraged people to let their talents and hard work do the talking rather than their looks, insisting anyone can be a 'beautiful person' without conforming to conventional beauty standards.

The 34-year-old, who is known for her unique fashion sense, was reported to have said: "I didn't get here because I'm pretty. I'm not a supermodel. I make music and it's that and my heart, and my brain that got me here, and a lot of hard work."

She added: "Even though I might wear skimpy outfits sometimes and I'm sitting here with no pants on with my big shoes, my definition of beauty has always been very against the grain."

"I just dressed like how I felt like dressing today, how I wanted to do my hair, how I wanted my makeup to look."

"But I would never want to send a message to anyone, especially a young person, that you have to be perfect in any type of physical way in order to be a beautiful person."

And the 'Stupid Love' hitmaker also gushed over her boyfriend Michael Polansky, as she dubbed him one of the few 'straight males' in her life.

Speaking to Australia's 'The Sunday Project', she explained: "I felt like I was really seen as a person, and it was really nice that I felt like I wasn't being objectified by a man."

