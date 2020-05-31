Prince Charles got his wish when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took an exit

Prince Charles got his wish when Harry and Meghan Markle took an exit

The British royal family is no stranger to controversies and mega scandals, from Prince Andrew's interview about Jeffrey Epstein to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry taking an exit. And it seems Prince Charles is perceiving all of that as a silver lining.

A former lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, Lady Glenconner claims that the Prince of Wales seems to have gotten one of his longstanding wishes fulfilled owing to the scandals.

Daily Mail quoted Glenconner as saying: "Prince Charles has always wanted to make the Royal Family 'slimmer’. Now he’s got it in spades! There are hardly any of them left!"

She also gave her take on a few other members of the royal family including Camilla Bowles-Parker, terming her “wonderful” with a “lovely sense of humour...she’s made [Prince Charles] so happy."

Speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Glenconner said: "Prince William and Kate are wonderful. The Duchess of Cambridge, of course, is the star of the moment."