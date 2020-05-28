Khloe Kardashian slams fans for accusing her of flouting social distancing rules

Khloe Kardashian has lashed out at people who took her to task over her children allegedly ignoring social distancing rules when the KarJenner family reunited again.



The Kardashians and Jenners got together on May 26 for a family celebration and posted on social media their children reacquainting themselves after several weeks of self-isolation due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Slamming the accusations, the 35-year-old celebrity has insisted that they didn't break any rules when her two-year-old daughter True Thompson met up with her cousins Stormi Webster, two, Psalm West, one and six-year-old North West.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' stars have been apart for a while and they shared the family fun on social media, as the kids enjoyed jumping around on a bouncy castle.

A large number of fans fans loved the reunion, while some others were highly critical of it, pointing out that Khloe had been 'preaching' about social distancing at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Khloe hashit back at those who started hating on her by pointing out that the family were not doing anything wrong compared to the current rules in place in California.

She wrote: "Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know.

"Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”