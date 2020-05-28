Kensington Palace blasts reports of Kate Middleton feeling 'trapped' in rare statement

The Kensington Palace, in an unprecedented move, issued a rare statement regarding a report published in Tatler, which made claims about Kate Middleton feeling 'trapped' and 'suffocated' with her royal duties after Megxit.

A palace spokesperson, in response to the article written by Anna Pasternak said, "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication."

In their own statement, Tatler responded to the palace, "Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false."

While William and Kate did not mention the exact inaccuracies in the official statement, a royal source revealed to PEOPLE that there is absolutely no truth to Tatler's claim that Kate feels overwhelmed by the heavier workload resulting from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent step down from royal life.

"Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays," a friend of the Duchess of Cambridge had said earlier.