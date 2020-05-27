Ertugrul Ghazi actor Celal Ali aka Abdul Rahman Alp sings 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Ertugrul Ghazi is setting new records of viewership in Pakistan, with its actors a;so becoming popular with local fans by expressing their love for the South Asian country.

Celal Ali who plays Abdul Rahman Alp in Turkish Television series "Dirilis:Ertugul" won hearts of Pakistani fans by sending Eid greetings in Urdu language.

The actor also sang famous Pakistani song "Dil Dil Pakistan" before wishing Pakistan Muslims a happy Eid Mubarak.

The series is being aired by Pakistan Television (PTV) in Urdu language on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, all the prominent actors offered their condolences to people of Pakistan over the PIA airplane crash in Karachi which killed 97 people two days before Eid.