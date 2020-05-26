Demi Lovato extends unwavering support towards the transgender community

Demi Lovato voices her unwavering support towards the Trans community. Photo: People

Demi Lovato has always been a staunch supporter and ally of the trans community. She recently wore her heart on her sleeve in an Instagram live with Alok Vaid-Menon.

During the course of the conversation, Demi touched upon the limited choices presented to a large number of communities, and how their identities are stifled, vigorously.

“There are so many differences in the human race, why are we given only two options?" She began by stating. “I’m Hispanic, but I’m white-passing, so I’m like… what is my responsibility as an ally? I learned that I have to put my fears aside and speak up for all of the people of colour that I love, that I don’t know, and the people that are being treated poorly and abused and killed” the singer pointed out.

She also asserted upon the increased need for the big population to educate themselves about fractions of society and their rights as humans. “I need to put my fears aside. I just didn’t want anyone to question my intentions because I am white-passing. I'm going to educate myself and I'm gonna be an ally, and I think people need to do the same with the trans community.”