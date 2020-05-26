Eminem asks fans to drop him texts as he unveils his phone number

Eminem gave a special gifts to his colossal fan base, asking them to shoot all questions they have for him

Eminem unleashed a wave of euphoria amongst fans as he launched a new initiative of getting closer to his fans by giving them a chance to reach out directly.



Turning to Twitter, the 47-year-old Kamikaze hit maker gave a special gifts to his colossal fan base, asking them to shoot all questions they have for him.

“Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy" text me, ill hit you back - 313-666-7440,” he wrote.

He also dropped a link to a website that directs users towards his contact information with a text bubble that lets you drop messages.

The rapper also added another link to a phone-based social media portal called Community, which generates phone numbers for fans to get linked to their favourite artists.

He had also earlier announced that he will be hosting an online listening party next week of The Marshall Mathers LP, his third studio album.