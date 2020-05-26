Singer Ejaz Qaiser passes away at the age of 68

close
Sun May 24, 2020
May 26, 2020

Tue, May 26, 2020
Singer Ejaz Qaiser passes away at age of 68

Eminent Pakistani singer Ejaz Qaiser passed away in Faisalabad on Tuesday at the age of 68. He was suffering from multiple diseases.

The Presidential award winner was shifted to a hospital last night after his health deteriorated, after which he died.

He was suffering from heart, kidney and lung diseases for some time.

According to his son Mumtaz Qaiser, the funeral prayers of Ejaz will be held today and after which he will be laid to rest in a local graveyard in Faisalabad.

