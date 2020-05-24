Prince William reflects on fatherhood saying it brought back 'emotions' of Princess Diana

Prince William shed light on his parenting journey, while recollecting emotional childhood memories of his late mother Princess Diana.

Opening up about how becoming a parent was “one of the scariest” moments of his life, and how he and wife Kate Middleton work through their mental health challenges together, William was seen revealing, in the documentary Football, Prince William and our Mental Health, the impacts of being a father in his life.



While empathising with footballer Marvin Sordell, the Duke of Cambridge recalled his own mother Diana, who passed away in a tragic car accident.

Sordell suffered from depression and grew up without a father.

During the conversation between the two, Sordell tells William, "You know, I found it really tough . . . I grew up without my father . . . I really struggled with my emotions at that time.”



William agrees and states, “Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is . . . I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds."

“Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together.

“I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along — it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest," he added.

Meanwhile, Sordell also opens up about his lowest point when he attempted suicide in 2013.

“I was in a really bad place. I got to the point where I thought I can’t do this anymore. I took a load of tablets and went to bed, not expecting to wake up," he says. "If I saw me in that situation now, you can tell a mile off there’s a big problem, big, big problem. But it’s football though — literally we don’t look at these things and tackle them and try and solve them, we just think we just wanna put that away, and just leave it," he shares.

The new documentary, premiering in the UK on May 28, supports Prince William's HeadsUp campaign which is aimed at creating awareness about mental wellbeing surrounding men.