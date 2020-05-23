Eid greetings extended by Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex to UK Muslims

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex extended their greetings to all those celebrating Eid

As a majority of Muslims around the world get ready to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex extended their greetings to all those celebrating.

Muslims of the United Kingdom marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan on Saturday and were encouraged to celebrate the Islamic festival at home on Sunday owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple on Thursday helped pack food parcels at the Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking where they extended Eid greetings to the Muslims in a video message.

“We are delighted to be here at the Woking Mosque. We've been learning how the community have been really holding out the hand of friendship to everybody in the Woking community, supporting people through this crisis. We thank you so much for all the efforts that you've made,” said Sophie.

Prince Edward also added: "Yes, we owe a huge thank you to everyone for all that you've been doing across the whole community.”

The video was posted on their social media and was retweeted by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s handles.

Along with the video message, the caption read: "Ramadan has been very different this year, however these challenges have not stopped communities coming together to help those in need.”