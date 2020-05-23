Queen hid herself in the bushes after one 'monstrous' guest paid her a visit

An old and quite hilarious incident of Queen Elizabeth has been making rounds on the internet

It looks like even Queen Elizabeth II sometimes feels the need to hide away from guests lurking in her residence.

An old and quite hilarious incident of the monarch has been making rounds on the internet lately about Her Majesty’s amusing attempt at trying to hide away from a controversial guest at the Palace.

The incident was narrated in ITV documentary Our Queen: Inside the Crown, according to People.

Back in 1978, Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu had arrived at the Buckingham Palace and despite being a rather controversial figure amongst the public, he and his wife were extended a dinner invitation by the British government as per regular protocol.

Robert Hardman revealed in the documentary: "The press started to question the foreign secretary.” He further said that people started asking questions about why Ceaușescuswas, a “monster” was being invited into the country.

The documentary revealed that Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip had greeted their guest at London’s Victoria train station and took an open-carriage ride back to the Palace with their guests.

"On the occasion when they were staying she took the corgis out for a walk in the palace gardens and she could see the Ceaușescus coming the other way. She thought, 'I really can't face talking to them,' so the first and only time in her life, she actually hid in a bush in the palace gardens to avoid her guests,” Hardman recalled.

Former British Foreign Secretary Lord David Owen was also quoted saying: "The Queen puts up with many different people, but Ceaușescu was too much for her.”