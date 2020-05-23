close
Fri May 22, 2020
Hailey Baldwin fumes over baseless cosmetic surgery reports: ‘I’ve never touched my face’

Hailey Baldwin fumes over baseless cosmetic surgery reports: ‘I’ve never touched my face’

Hailey Baldwin, on Thursday, slammed all accusations of having cosmetic surgery done on her face after being irked by such reports for a long time. 

The 23-year-old model responded to a fan's post that included side-by-side images of her now and when she was younger, captioned, “What a transformation” — along with an eye-roll emoji.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” Baldwin commented on the now-deleted Instagram post. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like…”

She added, "I’ve never touched my face. So if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

Baldwin's fellow model Gigi Hadid had also come forth responding to allegations of getting fillers in her face in a recent Instagram Live session with Maybelline. 

Hadid stated that her cheeks are naturally round and have only gotten more so during her pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik. 

