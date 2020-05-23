Hailey Baldwin fumes over baseless cosmetic surgery reports: ‘I’ve never touched my face’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hailey Baldwin, on Thursday, slammed all accusations of having cosmetic surgery done on her face after being irked by such reports for a long time.
The 23-year-old model responded to a fan's post that included side-by-side images of her now and when she was younger, captioned, “What a transformation” — along with an eye-roll emoji.
“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” Baldwin commented on the now-deleted Instagram post. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like…”
She added, "I’ve never touched my face. So if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”
Baldwin's fellow model Gigi Hadid had also come forth responding to allegations of getting fillers in her face in a recent Instagram Live session with Maybelline.
Hadid stated that her cheeks are naturally round and have only gotten more so during her pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik.