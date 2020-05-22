A timeline of plane crashes in Pakistan

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying nearly a 100 passengers crashed in a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Friday before it was scheduled to land.

The incident is likely to be ranked among the worst in the country's aviation history once the final count of casualties is conducted.

Here's a look at the history of plane crashes in Pakistan:

May 22, 2020

A PIA Airbus A-320 plane crashed in a residential area near Model Colony in Karachi's Malir neighbourhood after losing its engines. The flight was carrying 99 people aboard the aircraft, including crew members.

Among the injured are women, men, and reportedly, a seven-year-old boy. There are confirmed reports of at least two survivors from the crash.

December 7, 2016

A Pakistan International Airlines ATR 42-500 was destroyed after crashing in a hillside near Havelian, Pakistan.

November 3, 2015

A Shaheen Air Boeing 737-400 flying from Karachi to Lahore sustained substantial damage in a landing accident at Lahore-Allama Iqbal International Airport.

April 20, 2012

On April 20, 2012, a Bhoja Airlines plane, flying from Karachi to Islamabad, had confronted a tragedy after it was trapped in bad weather near the Pakistani capital.

Officials said over 125 people were killed. This was the second-deadliest aviation accident in Pakistan after a crash in July 2010.

November 28, 2010

On November 28, 2010, at least 12 people were killed when a Russian-made cargo plane operated by a Georgian airline Sunway had crashed seconds after taking off from Karachi.

November 5, 2010

On November 5, 2010, a twin-engine plane, operated by Pakistani charter JS Air, had crashed shortly after take-off in Karachi, killing all 21 people on board. The plane was carrying staff of an Italian company to the Bhit gas field in Jamshoro district, where they were going on an exploration mission.

July 28, 2010

On July 28, 2010, an Airblue Airlines aircraft (flying from Karachi) had smashed into the Margalla Hills outside Islamabad while it was preparing to land. All 152 people onboard had lost lives.

July 10, 2006

On July 10, 2006, a Multan to Lahore Fokker flight could not reach its destination as it had crashed into a wheat field after burning into flames just about 10 minutes after the takeoff. The crash had killed all the 41 passengers and crew members were killed.

February 24, 2003

On February 24, 2003, a chartered Cessna 402-B carrying Afghan Mines and Industries Minister Juma Mohammad Mohammadi, four Afghan officials, a Chinese mining executive and two Pakistani crew members had plunged into the Arabian Sea near Karachi.

February 19, 2003

On February 19, 2003, an Air Force Fokker F27 had crashed in the fog-shrouded mountains near Kohat, killing the then Pakistan Air Force Chief Mushaf Ali Meer, his wife and 15 others.

August 17, 1988

On August 17, 1988, a US-made Hercules C-130 military aircraft had crashed near Bahawalpur, after it had caught fire, killing the then military ruler General Ziaul Haq and 30 others including Pakistani generals and the US ambassador.

October 23, 1986

On October 23, 1986, another PIA Fokker F27 had met an accident, while it was coming in to land in Peshawar, killing 13 of the 54 people on board.

December 8, 1972

On December 8, 1972, a PIA Fokker F27 flying from Gilgit to Rawalpindi had nose-dived into a snow-capped mountain village called Maidan near Jallkot, killing at least 31 people.

March 26, 1965

On March 26, 1965, a PIA Peshawar-Chitral flight had crashed at Lowari Pass near Dir valley, killing 22 of the 26 people on board.

August 14, 1959

Another Vickers Viscount 815 crashed while a being operated by a training pilot in Karachi.

July 1, 1957

On July 1, 1957, some 24 were killed after a Chittagong to Dhaka flight had crashed into the tides of the Bay of Bengal.

February 25, 1956

At 2:56pm on February 25, 1956, a Gilgit-Rawalpindi freight plane crashed near the village of Jalkot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rain, sleet and thunderstorm, killing all three people onboard.