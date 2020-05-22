Danny Jones’ wife Georgia reveals son Cooper’s bloody injury after accident

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia has revealed that her two-year-old son Copper suffered a painful injury after a freak accident while they were out on a walk.



The 33-year-old beauty queen shared pictures of Cooper with a bloodied head, revealing that her little boy accidentally hit his face off the footpath after she fell trying to get the pram up on it.



The former Miss England thanked the passers-by who came to her and Copper’s rescue and rang an ambulance to take them to the hospital, where Copper received some butterfly stitches.

Alongside pictures of Cooper in the ambulance, Georgia wrote: “Well today was eventful”, followed by a broken heart emoji.



"My poor little man got his first proper injury & it was all my fault. I fell trying to get the pram up onto the footpath & Coops face took the brunt of the fall."

“I cannot thank enough the kind people in their garden that ran to my rescue and called an ambulance," She added.

She continued: "The paramedics & Doctors & Nurses at the Hospital were amazing... so kind and patient despite everything going on."







