Kendall Jenner settles disastrous Fyre Festival lawsuit with $90,000

Acclaimed fashion icon Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a suit involving the disastrous Fyre Festival of 2017.

As per court documents filed on Wednesday, the reality TV star has agreed to pay $90,000 after she was earlier sued for promoting a misguided image of a music festival that turned out to be a massive failure.

The supermodel, was sued back in August last year by Gregory Messer in the US Bankruptcy Court in New York.

According to Messer, who is still recuperating lost funds from investing in the festival, Jenner had been given $275,000 to promote the event on her widely-followed Instagram to give out the perception that the event “would be filled with famous models on an exotic private island with ‘first-class culinary experiences and a luxury atmosphere.'”

It was further revealed in the documents that Jenner had claimed that Kanye West was also scheduled to perform at the event.

“Further, Jenner’s reference to her ‘G.O.O.D. Music Family’ as ‘headliners’ at the Festival, intentionally led certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe that Jenner’s brother in law, famous musician and GOOD Music record label founder Kanye West, may be or would be performing at the Festival,” the lawsuit further said.

“In fact, Mr. West was never going to perform at the Festival. This conduct demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner’s part,” it was added.

Billy McFarland, promoter of the Fyre Festival was handed over a six-year sentence in slammer for the failed event that took place in the Bahamas.