CM Sindh urges people to celebrate Eid with simplicity this year

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah urged people on Thursday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity, expressing fear that in light of the recent Supreme Court decision to open markets, more cases can emerge within 14 days

The CM Sindh was addressing media, where he announced that he is dedicating this year to frontline workers such as doctors and medical staff, as the coronavirus cases reached near 19,000 in the province today.

Murad Ali Shah said that within the past 24 hours, 960 new cases were reported in Sindh, while 20 people lost their lives.



The CM Sindh said that 779 new cases have emerged in Karachi, while the provincial death toll reached 336.

He said that 680 people recovered so far in the province and the total number of people who have made a recovery stood at 6,325.

Shah said that 143 patients are in a critical state while 33 are on ventilators.

He reported that 20 Rangers’ personnel were also infected while five policemen died of the coronavirus.

274 policemen have been infected with the virus so far, he said.

The CM Sindh said that 364 doctors and medical staff workers have been confirmed with the virus while seven doctors lost their lives to it.

Shah urged people to celebrate Eid with simplicity this time, saying that more measures are being taken in the areas with more cases.

“I don’t have my Eid dress stitched this time. How can I celebrate Eid at such a time?” said the minister.

Shah lamented that his government’s decisions were being politicized, adding that those decisions would not have been followed by others if they were wrong.