Machine Gun Kelly's latest tweet is not about Megan Fox

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday released the music video of his new track "Bloody Valentine".

Earlier, the singer piqued the curiosity of his fans with his tweet which people thought was about his rumoured girlfriend Megan Fox.

"Can't wait to wake up today," he tweeted, prompting fans to ask whether 'it's Megan Fox'.

But it later turned out to be a teaser for his music video.

The Cleveland rapper did not respond to the question regarding his rumoured girlfriend.

Megan Fox and MGK sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together amid reports that the "Transformers" actress is no longer living with her husband.

Neither Machine Gun Kelly nor Megan Fox have commented on the reports doing the round on the internet.



