Pakistani students excited after receiving response letter from Chinese President Xi

President Xi replies to a joint letter from Pakistani students. — AFP/Files

BEIJING: Pakistani students from University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB), who wrote a letter to the President Xi Jinping, were excited to receive a reply from the Chinese head of state.

Last month, 52 Pakistani students who are pursuing PhD and post-graduate degrees in UTSB, had written a letter to President Xi Jinping sharing their experiences about the university's assistance in epidemic control and maintaining their studies as well as witnessing fast development of the country.

In his reply to the letter, Xi encouraged the students to communicate more with their Chinese peers. Learning that the students have enriched their knowledge and made quite a few friends in the country while studying in China.

The president said that he felt happy for the achievements the students have made so far.

Ali, an Information and Communication doctoral student of the USTB told China Economic Net that in February they came up with an idea of writing a letter to President Xi after observing the cooperation between the two countries against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Strengthening the friendship between Pakistan and China is our responsibility,” Ali said, adding “Pakistani students of the USTB have participated in this activity enthusiastically.”

“We heard that there was an idea to write a letter to President Xi, we were so excited. Most of us immediately decided to take part in such a good thing. My father had studied in the USTB as well when he was young. I followed his steps and came to Beijing. I think the joint letter to President Xi is significant to improve the relationship between Pakistan and China. We have to do it,” Ali said.

Regarding whether they expected a reply, students said: “We never imagined that President Xi would reply to our joint letter, but he did. It is exciting for us, just like an amazing dream!”

Abdul Sattar, a student of energy resource, said that Xi’s reply firmed his determination on strengthening Pakistan and China's friendship.

He intends to go back to Pakistan after graduating from USTB and working for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the field of clean energy.

Ali supplemented that Xi’s reply means a lot, “He is affable and I feel like I’m having a conversation with him directly.”