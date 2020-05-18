Jennifer Lopez leaves fans spellbound as she flaunts rock-hard abs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Lopez has shared a gorgeous selfie for her fans on her social media, showing rock-hard abs in teeny sports outfit after lockdown workout.
The superstar did not let the shutdown get in the way of her rigorous workout regime as the 50-year-old pounded a few weights in her home gym this weekend.
Lopez, with her toned abs on show, worked a matching camouflage set of athleisure, with a scoop-neck sports bra and leggings. The actress blonde locks were piled on her head.
Topping off the look with hoop earrings, Jennifer Lopez gave her fans some much-needed workout inspiration during the social distancing period.
"If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you," she captioned the stunning post.