Sun May 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 17, 2020

Ayeza Khan sends love to Momal Sheikh on her birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 17, 2020
Ayeza Khan sends love, wishes to Momal Sheikh on her birthday

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan has extended greetings to actress-producer Momal Sheikh on her birthday.

Momal turned to Instagram and shared endearing photos with her family as she celebrated her birthday at home amid the lockdown.

She captioned the photos, “Me & My little family.”

Me & My little family

Fans and fellow industry stars dropped heartfelt comments on the post.

The Mehar Posh actress commented, “Allah bless you and your family always.”

Ayeza Khan dropped four love emojis and further said, “MashAllah momallll.”

Momal extended gratitude to Ayeza and others for their wishes. She said, “Thank you so much everyone.”

