Anil Kumble only Indian bowler in Ramiz Raja's all time Indo-Pak ODI XI, Imran Khan as skipper

(L to R) Imran Khan, Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli. — Files

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja has selected Imran Khan as the captain for his all-time playing XI consisting of Pakistani and Indian players.

Raja, speaking to former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Facebook live said his squad would consist of Pakistani bowlers and Indian batsmen and that according to him was a fantastic India-Pakistan XI.

"I briefly discussed this with my son. It's a massive situation to be in, how to assemble a star cast of some giants of the game. But he said no it's very simple, you have Pakistan bowlers and Indian batsmen in the line-up and you get a fantastic India-Pakistan XI," Raja said.

The TV pundit, announcing his bowling side choose former speedster Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Saqlain Mushtaq while Anil Kumble was the only bowler from the Indian side to make to the list.

Raja's battling line-up consisted of Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, as openers, while incumbent Indian captain Virat Kohli was chosen to bat at number 3.

Raja picked cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to bat at number four, Rahul Dravid at number five and MS Dhoni, the wicket-keeper, at six.

Raja’s India-Pakistan ODI XI: Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Anil Kumble, Saqlain Mushtaq.