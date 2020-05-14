Reason why Eminem has not liked any tweet

A look at Eminem's Twitter account shows that he has not liked a single tweet ever since he joined the platform.



The reason why he didn't like any tweet is that he can't see tweets from other people because he follows nobody on the micro-blogging website.

Marshall Mathers aka Eminem is followed by over 23 million people on Twitter.

The followers of Detroit rapper include Hollywood stars and TV, sports and music celebrities.

The singer has recently used his Twitter and Instagram accounts to support people of his hometown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

From sending meals to doctors in Detroit to helping local DJs by offering his radio station's services, the singer has done his bit to support people during the pandemic.



