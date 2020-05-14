Melissa Etheridge announces death of her son Beckett Cypher

US singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge has announced that her 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher has died. He's one of two children she shares with former partner Julie Cypher.

The 58-year-old shared the tragic news on her official Twitter account, saying: "We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today."

Etheridge followed this with a statement in which she said her "heart is broken" after Beckett lost his battle with drug addiction.

She said in a statement: "Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction.

"My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.

"My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now."

"I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Etheridge is best-known for the songs 'Black Velvet', 'Ain't It Heavy' and 'Come To My Window'. She and Julie also have a daughter, Bailey.

Melissa and Julie split in 2000 and Etheridge was formerly married to actor Lou Diamond-Phillips. She is now married to Linda Wallem.

