Shibli Faraz assures nation PM Imran will attend Parliament session on coronavirus

Information Minister Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference in Islamabad on May 12, 2020. — Geo News/Screengrab via The News

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minster Imran Khan will attend the parliamentary session and that he was unable to do so earlier due to other pressing matters at hand.

Faraz, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said: "PM Imran will appear in the Assembly session; he didn’t earlier as he was busy with other matters at hand. Meanwhile, those who pressed for summoning the session and claim to be champions of democracy did not show up, [to you I say] this is a hypocritical [behaviour]."

"If we talk about any other amendment in the Constitution, there isn’t much hue and cry over it as the [opposition] does over the 18th Amendment. PML-N’s Abdul Qayyum has also filed a bill regarding amendments in the Election Commission of Pakistan. Why did he do that, then? It was also a part of the 18th Amendment," pointed out Faraz.

“There shouldn’t be much hue and cry over it as a party that has enough numbers can make a constitutional amendment, but I believe that a debate should take place on this matter,” he said.

The information minister assured everyone that the reports of the sugar and independent power producers (IPPs) commission would be brought forward. “There are many hindrances that we are facing currently but the reports will be revealed may it be of sugar, wheat, or IPPs,” he said while mentioning that the respective commissions were probing the matter.

Faraz appealed to the masses to observe precautionary measures as easing the lockdown was a tough decision for the government, taken after they had run out of options.

“The prime minster's heart beats for the poor people, unlike PPP who chant slogans of roti, kapra, and makan [food, clothing, and shelter] but have taken it all away,” he said.

Meanwhile, briefing the media on the decisions made in the cabinet meeting held earlier in the day, he said: "PM Imran emphasised that power sector is important for the country as several things are associated with it, including the provision of cheap electricity and reduction in circular debt [...] He instructed that reforms be made made soon in the sector."

The information minister said that the cabinet also approved the Economic Coordination Committee's decision made on May 6.

The federal cabinet approved the names for the National Commission on the Status of Women, which include Shaista Bukhari from Punjab, Habiba Hasan from Sindh, Advocate Rubina Naaz from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fatima Iqbal from Balochoistan, Sahabzadi Madiha Sultana from AJK, Asia Azeem from ICT, and other senior government officials.

‘Where is the PM? Who is running the country?’

Earlier, in the Senate session held to discuss the situation arising out of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic under Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman took over the floor, questioning the alleged lack of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy.

“Where is the prime minister? Who is running the country?” she said, adding that the premier is "missing" these days.

Rehman said that the Standard Operating Procedures are being flouted and the top leadership is sending "confused" messages regarding the lockdown situation.

She lamented that the doctors are repeatedly warning that the healthcare system will outrun its capacity, but their statements are being neglected.



