Ellen DeGeneres’s ‘kind’ appearance is ‘fake’, insiders claim as more revelations emerge

Ellen DeGeneres’s repute is continuing its way downhill as yet another ex-employee of the comedian has come forth with startling revelations.

Former producer of The Ellen Show, who chose to remain anonymous during an interview with the New York Post revealed that the chat show host has been living her life in a privileged bubble.

Recalling an incident where DeGeneres had personally dialed Apple CEO Steve Job’s number to complain about her iPhone.

They revealed that she had called the late business magnate after she lost her glasses and was unable to read a text on her phone.

"She stopped everything and made a call. Next thing we know, we literally hear Steve Jobs pick up and say, 'Hi, Ellen' … Ellen told him the iPhone should have a bigger font," the ex-producer recalled.

“That's her. It's not that she's some demon. She just lives in an incredibly privileged bubble and is out of touch with the real world,” it was further revealed.

Another anonymous staffer told the New York Post that the stories about her coming to surface were all true, adding that she was hailed as one of the ‘nicest’ people when she is quite the opposite.

"Is she always nice? No. It irritates me that people think she's all sweetness and light and she gets away with it,” the ex-staffer said.

DeGeneres has been making headlines since quite some time now as her crown of Hollywood’s kindest celebrity slips away.

Earlier, Tom Majercak, her former bodyguard for the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, had also shared his unpleasant experience of working with her.

Shedding light on his experience working with DeGeneres, Majercak, who has high-profile companies like Apple, Twitter and Google on his resume, said the Oscars night was a bit demeaning for him.

"I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to — and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he told Fox News.

"Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife, and me.’ It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle,” he added.

He went on to add that at the high-profile Oscars after-party, the Governors Ball, she had only permitted celebrities pre-approved by her, to come and talk to her at her table.

Earlier, YouTube sensation NikkieTutorials aka Nikkie de Jager had also narrated her unpleasant experience of the time she made her appearance on The Ellen Show.

Back in April, a Twitter trend against DeGeneres had also come afloat where her past employees and those who had met her, recounted their unpleasant experiences with her, dubbing her as ‘one of the meanest people alive.’

Meanwhile, her crew members from The Ellen Show also recently came out, complaining that they hadn’t received communication from DeGeneres or the executives regarding their pay or working hours during the coronavirus pandemic.