Hailey Baldwin ‘feels less of a woman’ when compared to Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin has shared her sentiments on being pitted against husband Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez and others.

In a recent conversation on their show The Biebers on Watch, the supermodel bared it all about the constant comparisons between her and Bieber’s past lovers.

The question was how the Biebers "manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship." "Ooh, that's good for you," Bieber said to Baldwin after he read the question at about 46 minutes in the video.

Baldwin responded, “Justin knows that I've had a really, really hard go, and a really hard time with a lot of the things people say and a lot of the ways that I feel like people have made comparisons and just put me in a position where they've made me really feel like less of a woman. It's not easy, I think especially when people have fans that are really passionate and they want to express that and they want to express their opinion.”

She went on to add, “They invent details that they think are true that really aren't, and I got to a point where I'm like, 'Why am I even gonna try to go out of my way to set the record straight where it's really nobody's business and it doesn't matter?...There's so much that people don't know that went behind the scenes."

On many instances earlier, Bieber clarified that Baldwin is the only love of his life in the many songs that he has written for her.