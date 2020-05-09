Mark Ruffalo says he was reluctant to take up role of 'Hulk' in Avengers

Mark Ruffalo has revealed that he came very close to turning down the role of Marvel's Hulk when he was approached by the studios.

He said that it was Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. who personally convinced him to play the role of 'Bruce Banner' in Avengers.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, he said that he was unwilling to take up the role at first.



"I was scared. I didn't know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me. And I had only been doing indie movies up to that point so I was like I don’t know if I am the right person for this role,” he said.

While Mark thought he was not capable of doing the job, Avengers director Joss Whedon told him that he could do it.

"Joss Whedon's like, yeah, you are the right person," the actor said.

He said that he decided to play the role when he received a call from Robert Downey Jr. after his discussion with the director.