Selena Gomez opens up about her life in lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on people with mental health issues.



Many celebrities have spoken about the issue to let people know that they are not alone.

Selena Gomez is the latest high profile celebrity who opened up about her life in lockdown that was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer spoke to Puma and discussed what she has been doing to stay levelled during the pandemic.

“Like everyone else, I am feeling unsettled and going through a variety of emotions during this time. For that reason, I think it’s important to stay informed and be aware of the latest news, but also take breaks from it because it can be overwhelming,” she said.

The singer also discussed what is keeping her calm during these times.

“Reading and listening to music have been a huge factor in keeping me calm," she said.

Selena said she continued to work on new songs during the lockdown since she did not want to lose the feeling of inspiration.

“Before the stay-at-home ordinance, I was working in the studio. I didn’t want to lose that feeling of inspiration, so I am constantly writing ideas and lyrics down for songs in my journals," Selena said.