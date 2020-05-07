Younis Khan advises players to build strong character, give sacrifices to become legends

The News/Files

KARACHI: Former skipper Younis Khan, emphasising on commitment and consistency, said that to be included in the league of legends, one needs to learn about "challenging the challenge".

Talking to Pakistan's national team and emerging batsmen during an online session arranged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the former captain advised players to build a strong character and be ready to make sacrifices.

Khan added that qualities like commitment and planning ahead can turn ordinary players into legends of the game.

“Build a strong character and be ready to make sacrifices, commitment, and planning can turn an ordinary player into a legend,” Khan said.

He highlighted that players like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis at times represented Pakistan with broken bones.

“Players needed to constantly challenge themselves and question themselves if they want to succeed at the highest level,” said Khan.

Citing Imran Khan's example, he highlighted that dedication and passion for the game not only made him one of the greats of the game but the same attributes gave him success in other aspects of his life, culminating in him becoming the prime minister of the country.

The former captain also asked players to stay defiant at the crease whatever the situation may be.

“Stay defiant and aim for consistency,” he advised young batsmen during the session.

He also stressed the importance of fielding and asked players to work hard on that aspect of the game which can be improved by persevering for their goals.

Khan scored 10,099 runs in 118 Tests before ending his career at a remarkable 52.05 average with 34 centuries and 33 half-centuries in his prolific career.