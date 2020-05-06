Shaheen Afridi can become the next Wasim Akram, says Shoaib

Files

Fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said Wednesday Shaheen Shah Afridi has the potential to become the next Wasim Akram, during an online session with Pakistan national team and emerging bowlers.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a statement, said: "Akhtar stressed on the importance of aggression and attitude for a fast bowler and told the players that they must compete hard with the batsman and see him in the eye to make an impression. "

"The world tends to remember fast bowlers by their spell that cast a spell on opponents and fans," Akhtar said, adding: "Naseem Shah has the potential of becoming the next Waqar Younis, Shaheen Shah Afridi can become the next Wasim Akram and Mohammad Abbas had the potential of becoming the next Mohammad Asif."

However, to achieve these goals these bowlers needed to assert their presence in no uncertain terms on their opponents and have clarity of mind and thought, he said.

Furthermore, Akhtar said that there was no "substitute" to pace, the current crop of national and emerging players had the "talent and pedigree" but they need to win games on their own to gain popularity and earn recognition around the world.

Akhtar reminded the players about the importance of bravery, he said that "bravery is what sets people apart and lets them fight back and re-emerge in the face of adversity and challenges. "

Akhtar asked players to build relationships with players who are better than them; "Imran Khan was the inspiration that brought me to the game while I modelled my bowling action on Waqar."

Meanwhile, bowling coach Waqar Younis asked the players to keep working on their mental and physical fitness and asked them to maintain their focus in order to ensure that they return at their absolute best once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Akhtar who started his international career in 1997 appeared in 47 Tests and 163 ODIs taking 178 and 247 wickets respectively, the right-arm pacer also collected 19 T20I wickets.

Before Akhtar’s lecture Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif. Mushtaq Ahmed and Mohammad Yousuf also spoke to the players.