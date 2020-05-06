Bella Hadid unfollows Selena Gomez, a day after following her on Instagram

Bella Hadid hinted at burying the hatchet with her former beau The Weeknd’s ex-ladylove Selena Gomez, after she followed her on Instagram.

However, it looks like the feud between the two love rivals hasn’t really ended.

It was seen that Hadid on Tuesday, unfollowed Gomez yet again, indicating that she might not be ready to let bygones be bygones.

It may be noted here that Gomez still follows Hadid though.

The two starlets had an intense public fallout in the past when Hadid was visibly upset over her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd dating Gomez in 2017.

Hadid unfollowed Gomez shortly after news came out that The Weeknd and Gomez were together in January, after which, both Gomez and The Weeknd unfollowed Hadid.

The couple dated until October 2017, following which the latter reconciled with Hadid in the spring of 2018. The Weeknd and Hadid broke up a second time in August 2019.

Gomez refollowed Hadid in November. Hadid didn't follow back then, but she did like a photo on Gomez's own Instagram in February 2020.

TMZ had earlier reported that Hadid and Gomez talked things out in private. Multiple sources reached out to Hadid and said that she "actually went out of her way to reach out to Selena this weekend to squash any potential beef."