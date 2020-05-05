Asim Azhar’s song Jo Tu Na Mila crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Asim Azhar has become fourth and the youngest Pakistani singer to gain 100 million views on his song Jo Tu Na Mila on YouTube after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan.



A jubilant Asim turned to Twitter to share good news with the fans.

He tweeted with heart emojis: “100 MILLION VIEWS. #jotunamila”.

Asim went on to say, “And it gives me immense honour to become the youngest & only the 4th Pakistani artist (after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sb, Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan) to have 2 or more songs in the 100 million club.”

“Thank you. I love you guys,” he extended gratitude to the fans with love.

Asim’s song Jo Tu Na Mila is directed by Yasir Jaswal and the video features Iqra Aziz and Waleed Khalid.