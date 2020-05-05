Katy Perry reveals her baby shower plans have fallen prey to coronavirus

Katy Perry is currently expecting her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom.



The singer recently revealed that she will not be having her baby shower or other plans of celebrating the pregnancy, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's okay to feel all the feelings. I've had to reschedule many plans," Perry told a fan, who shared that her own wedding is scheduled for next month but she's having "a really hard time staying positive."

"And not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that. I'm just taking it one day at a time," Perry added.

"But I'll be grateful," she went on. "I mean, I'm grateful now, but you know, there's a lot going on."

On April 3, Perry revealed that she and Bloom will be having a daughter, sharing a photo of her fiancé covered in pink cream — clearly part of a messy but fun gender reveal — and captioning it simply, "It's a girl."