Social media challenges that you need to try during COVID-19 lockdown

As countries remain shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus, many people have started to feel boredom sinking in. However, social media is always up for a 'challenge' and it did not fail this time either.

From using make-up that stays ignored as one is forced not to attend parties to pillow covers — a totally random thing from the bedroom — being used as a fashion accessory, here are some social media challenges to impress your friends:

#DontRushChallenge

The catchy Young T & Bugsey song, "Don’t Rush," led to this challenge wherein people pass on make-up brushes to each other, touch it to their camera lens, and voila! Their outfits change and they are seen rocking some fire appearances!

Pakistani women did it too and the results were beautiful!

And so did the diaspora and the results were no less fantastic!



#FliptheSwitch

Lyrics from Drake's song, "Nonstop," have inspired this challenge on social media where people swap their clothes when the Canadian rapper says: "I just flipped the switch!”

It's not just clothes, however. People are copying each other's attitudes and poses as well.

#PillowChallenge

The #PillowChallenge — or the #PillowDressChallenge — has sent people to channel their inner divas where they are making dresses out of their pillows.

Yes! With no sewing, whisking or stitching, a red-carpet dress is prepared just by cinching a pillow around a belt.

#BinIsolationOuting

This one started in Australia, where people are cosplaying as their favourite Disney characters and superheroes just to accomplish a simple task: taking the trash out.

#BetweenArtandQuarantine

Museums are shut down, galleries are closed, and exhibitions cancelled. What isn't shuttered, however, is the human brain, which is why people are using their creativity to come up with unique ways to imitate art.

After all, as Oscar Wilde wrote, "Life imitates art!"



#TrickShot

Interestingly, TikTok has bolstered creativity during the lockdown as social media users, including those on Instagram and Twitter as well, attempt to make "productive" use of the time — perfectly in line with being the cogs of the capitalistic machine.

Similar to the party pong, #TrickShot has people using various surfaces for the balls to somehow end up in a container... but it's not limited to ping pong balls anymore.

There are some people who have even used soccer balls, basketballs, and golf balls.



Your First Move Is Their Last Move

Miss dancing with your friends? No worries! Try out the 'Your First Move Is Their Last Move' challenge.

In the 'Your First Move Is Their Last Move' challenge where one person starts the dance and ends on a move that their friend — whether in the same place or at their own home — has to continue to transition into a new move.