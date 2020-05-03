Jennifer Lopez becomes Shakira's dance teacher in Super Bowl rehearsal video

Jennifer Lopez is giving dance lesson to Shakira in a video of their rehearsal before their spectacular performance at Superbowl Halftime earlier this year.

"I do it with my knees," Jennifer tells Shakira during the rehearsal. My mother taught me that... when i was four,"J Lo is heard telling Shakria in the video that was released on Sunday.



"I can’t believe it’s already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV#Halftime Show," Lopez said as she shared another video from their rehearsals.

"So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira."



