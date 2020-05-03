Wasim Akram gives a glimpse of what he and daughter Aiyla are up to in quarantine

Wasim Akram shares lovely photo of daughter Aiyla

Former Pakistani cricket star Wasim Akram has shared a lovely picture of his daughter Aiyla Akram and the post has taken the internet by storm.

Wasim Akram turned to Instagram and shared an endearing photo in which Aiyla can be seen playing with her toys and shoes.

Along with the photo, he wrote, “New store in town anyone interested to buy stuff it’s called princess shop #daughtergoals #businessowner.”

The adorable photo has won the hearts on social media.

Wasim Akram is currently under self-isolation with wife Shaniera Akram and daughter Aiyla amid the coronavirus lockdown and they have been treating their fans with dazzling photos and videos.