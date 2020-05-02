close
Sat May 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2020

'Greenhouse Academy' Chris O'Neal actor arrested after road accident

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 02, 2020

'Greenhouse Academy' Chris O'Neal actor arrested after road accident 

Netflix's "Greenhouse Academy" star  Chris O'Neal has been arrested  after he allegedly hit two cars.

According to TMZ, the actor was driving in San Fernando Valley on Friday when his car collided with 2 cars.

One of the person inside a car struck by O'Neal was left injured while the actor managed to flee.

After getting two calls , police arrived on the scene and eventually found the actor after following the tracks.

The publication reported that the actor was arrested for felony hit and run.

The person who got injured in the incident is said to have received minor injuries.

