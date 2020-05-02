Nimra Khan’s PDA-filled selfie with husband wins hearts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A PDA-filled photo of newly-married Pakistani actress Nimra Khan with husband has won the hearts on social media.
Nimra turned to Instagram and shared the dazzling photo with caption, “Yes, I do social work after all I picked you as my Best Friend. #hubbyincrime.”
The newly-weds looked were beaming with joy in the mirror selfie. The endearing post has won the hearts of Nimra’s fans.
The Khwaab Tabeer actor got married in a simple ceremony at home amid the coronavirus lockdown and shared the pictures with fans on April 20, 2020.
According to details, Nimra’s husband is a police officer in London and the actress will settle there, however, she will continue with her acting career.
Nimra also said that she will arrange a party for friends and family after the lockdown ends.