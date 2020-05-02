Channing Tatum, Jessie J snapped together, duo sparks reunion buzz yet again

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have ignited reunion buzz yet again, after they were seen together in a recent outing.



According to People, the two were photographed riding Tatum’s motorcycle down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on the eve of Wednesday.

In the picture that is doing the rounds on the internet lately, Jessie can be seen wearing protective gear with her arms wrapped around Tatum.

“They have spent a few days in LA together. Channing seems very happy," the outlet quoted a source as saying.

Tatum and his former ladylove Jessie’s outing came a few days after the latter posted a heartfelt birthday post for him.

The duo split up last month or the second time after dating each other since October 2018.

“They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on,” People quoted another source as speaking of their most recent split. “It’s totally amicable.”