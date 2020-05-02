Shahid Afridi offers to mediate conflict between Shoaib Akhtar, Tafazzul Rizvi

The News/Files

Shahid Afridi on Friday called for an amicable solution to put an end to the conflict that has taken place between speedster Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi.

Afridi, in a tweet, said: "Shoaib Akhtar was one of Pakistan's best-ever bowlers and match winners. As he said he respects law and lawyers, I hope him and Taffazul Rizvi can sort out their issues amicably in the coming days."

"I am ready to help them reach an amicable solution," he said.

Akhtar and Rizvi's legal war of words had begun after the former launched an incredible tirade against the PCB and its legal team, especially Rizvi, accusing them of giving cover to corrupt cricketers of their choice but feeding other out-of-favours ones to the lions.

In response, Rizvi had filed a Rs10 million defamation lawsuit against Akhtar. PCB had also expressed its disappointment with Akhtar's choice of words.