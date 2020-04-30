K-pop group EXO's Chen is now a father to a baby girl

SM Entertainment reveals EXO Chen now a father to a baby girl. Photo: Kpopstarz

Chen is a member of the K-pop boy group EXO and recently his company, SM Entertainment announced the birth of his daughter.

Back in January, EXO’s member announced that he is not only getting married to a rather precious person in his life, he is also expecting a child. "I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with... a blessing came my way," Chen revealed in a handwritten statement.

Just recently, Chen’s management company, SM Entertainment announced that Chen’s wife had given birth to their daughter at a hospital in the neighborhood of Cheongdam in Gangnam District.

As soon as the news was revealed, fans began gushing in excitement and elation over the news. Many took to their personal social media accounts and posted wholesome fan art featuring Chen with his daughter.



The overwhelming support carried out on social media created an out-pour of love for the performer. Fans from all over the world trended the hashtag, #종대야_축하해 (which means "Jongdae, congratulations"), as well as #WelcomEXOPrincess.



Many even pointed out how lucky the month of April has been for Chen over the last couple of years. Not only did he initially debut as a member of EXO in April 2012, but he also announced his debut as a solo artist with his album April, and a Flower in April 2019.





