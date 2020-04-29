Meghan Markle thinks if Kate Middleton was ‘bullied’ like her, the royals would’ve stepped in

Meghan Markle compared herself to Kate Middleton, while conversing with a friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocated to the United States in a bid to escape the brutal media scrutiny they had to face at the hands of the British press.

And now, when the two are settling into their new home across the pond, new info has emerged about Meghan’s take on the continuous ‘bullying’ she had to go through, by the media, during her time as a royal in the UK.

As per Daily Mail, citing a source, the Duchess of Sussex has compared herself to Kate Middleton, while conversing with a friend, saying if it had been her sister-in-law getting targeted the same way, the royal family would have taken action to protect the Duchess of Cambridge.

“[Meghan said] no one would have put up with it, and the broken and outdated system would have been revised. Those outlets responsible for their vicious attacks would have been shut out,” a friend of Meghan told the publication, adding that, “changes would have been made.”

As per the insider, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II were continuously approached by Harry about the issue of Meghan getting pestered by the press but they “wouldn’t do anything to change the protocol.”

It was also reported that Meghan “said it was infuriating that Harry’s very real and valid concerns fell on deaf ears.”

“Meghan said they made it seem like this is the way it is, deal with it. Harry had been dealing with it far too long. She said he wasn’t going to let this destroy her life and their marriage.”

“Meghan said Harry made it crystal clear that they could not function in good faith under the current system…and that if it wasn’t revised and updated to their liking, they would have no other choice than to break from the royal family,” the friend claimed.

“She said no one took his pleas seriously, so they had to take the issue into their own hands. This was about protecting the family and doing right by Princess Diana. She said the British tabloids have haunted Harry since childhood and should have been kicked out of the media pool long ago.”

“The system is broken and Harry wanted to fix it. She said he needed to take a stand and now they are doing it together.”