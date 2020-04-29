Adnan Siddiqui’s missing pet dog Coco returns home safely

Adnan Siddiqui’s missing pet dog Coco has returned home safely a day after the actor appealed to people for help in finding her.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of the dog and wrote, “Coco is safely back with us. :).”

He also thanked everyone for their concerns. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who showed concern and helped us find her. Bless you all,” Adnan wrote.



On Tuesday, the actor turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of his pet dog Coco and wrote, “Super urgent- Guys we have lost our pug around 7:00pm 27th. April, 2020. We call her ‘Coco’.”

“Please help us in finding our pug and contact me immediately,” he urged his fans and followers.







