Katie Price’s shocking revelation: I was sexually assaulted at gun point in South Africa

Katie Price recently made a shocking revelation, stating she was sexually assaulted at gun point in South Africa.

The American reality star told The Sun that the assault was the reason she spent so much time in rehab.

Detailing her carjacking experience, she mentioned that the incident took place in 2018 when her family car stopped so one of her kids could use the toilet.

“Six men attacked us after we stopped because my son Junior needed a wee. It was like something from a horror film. This big man in an Adidas hoody was shouting in my face, swearing and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below,” Katie revealed.

“I grabbed a pillow and launched myself in front of the kids, trying to protect them, waiting for a bullet to hit me. I thought I was going to die. Police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us,” she added.

She further stated that she had to get a protection dog for her family after the incident. “It has been so hard on poor Princess, my daughter. She can’t go anywhere on her own.”