Ahad Raza Mir is missing his drama serial ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ in self-quarantine

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir is missing his hit drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa in the self-quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown.



Sharing a throwback photo on Instagram, Ahad Raza Mir wrote, “Looking back and missing Ehd E Wafa.”

He also asked the fans “What do you miss the most?”

Ahad Raza Mir essayed the lead role of Captain Saad with Alizeh Shah.



Currently, Ahad Raza Mir is in self-isolation with wife Sajal Ali amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrity couple has also urged their fans to stay home and stay safe.

Ahad said that it’s a difficult time, but we will get through it together. He urged his fans to take care of themselves and support others in whatever way they can.

The actor further said, “We will come out of this stronger and better.”