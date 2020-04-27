Humayun Saeed looks super-cool in throwback photo with Atiqa Odho, Marina Khan

Humayun Saeed looks supercool in throwback photo with Atiqa Odho, Marina Khan

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed looked supercool in a throwback photo from the sets of Eid play Tu Lakh Chale Re Gori.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Instagram and shared the adorable throwback photo featuring himself, director Marina Khan and Atiqa Odho.

Humayun wrote, “Throwback to when we were shooting Lakh Chale Ri Gori. My director Marina Khan and my heroine Atiqa Odho! @atiqaodhoofficial @therealmarinakhan.”

The adorable photo was later reposted by Atiqa on her Instagram. Humyaun Saeed showered love on Atiqa’s endearing post.



The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Directed by Marina, the Eid play Tu Lakh Chale Re Gori stars Atiqa, Humayun, Ismat Zaidi and Sumayra. The play was aired in 2014.