Actress Lori Loughlin, others not entrapped by investigators: Prosecutors

Prosecutors has denied that law enforcement engaged in misconduct, fabricated evidence or tried to entrap “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin or other wealthy parents who are now awaiting trial in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Prosecutors in a filing sought to counter what a federal judge in Boston last week said were “serious and disturbing” allegations that investigators pushed their cooperating witness to lie and trick parents into making incriminating statements.

That cooperator was William “Rick” Singer, a college admissions consultant who has admitted to orchestrating a vast scheme to use bribery and other forms of fraud to help wealthy parents secure the admission of their children to top schools.

Prosecutors acknowledged that investigators directed Singer during recorded calls with the parents to “use ruses,” but said his calls with them were consistent with evidence they had gathered and did not amount to government misconduct.